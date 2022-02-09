2021 Super Bowl could see millions more legal sports bettors

There are 45 million more potential legal sports bettors on Sunday than during last year's Super Bowl. That translates to about 31.5 million people betting $7.6 billion on the big game, the American Gaming Association estimates, per the AP.

The big picture: Sports betting is legalizing so fast and broadly that long-resistant institutions like colleges and the NFL are getting in on the action.

LSU's athletic department promoted a sportsbook app in January with a promo code sent to supporters, Bloomberg reports.

The NFL is in deep: Multiple owners are invested in betting companies, and fans can bet on games from betting app-sponsored lounges in NFL stadiums, Bloomberg reports.

The bottom line: Even the Associated Press has an official odds provider, which Axios Media Trends reporter Sara Fischer scooped in May 2021.