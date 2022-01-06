The NFL and Cowboys are reportedly in talks to make AT&T Stadium an emergency backup venue for Super Bowl LVI, which is set to be held at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium on Feb. 13.

Why it matters: This is standard operating procedure for the league, but it has become more noteworthy amid L.A.'s COVID surge, which has led to increased restrictions and major events being postponed.

The 64th Grammy Awards, scheduled for Jan. 31, were postponed on Wednesday due to COVID concerns. The 27th Critics Choice Awards, scheduled for Jan. 9, were also postponed this week.

Both events were set to be held just miles from Sofi Stadium, with Crypto.com Arena (Grammy Awards) and Century Plaza Hotel (Critics Choice Awards) hosting the festivities.

Of note: AT&T Stadium hosted the 2021 Rose Bowl when it was moved from Pasadena due to California's COVID restrictions.