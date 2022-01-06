Sign up for our daily briefing

Report: NFL looking at AT&T Stadium as possible backup Super Bowl site

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Sofi Stadium following a ribbon-cutting event in September 2020. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The NFL and Cowboys are reportedly in talks to make AT&T Stadium an emergency backup venue for Super Bowl LVI, which is set to be held at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium on Feb. 13.

Why it matters: This is standard operating procedure for the league, but it has become more noteworthy amid L.A.'s COVID surge, which has led to increased restrictions and major events being postponed.

  • The 64th Grammy Awards, scheduled for Jan. 31, were postponed on Wednesday due to COVID concerns. The 27th Critics Choice Awards, scheduled for Jan. 9, were also postponed this week.
  • Both events were set to be held just miles from Sofi Stadium, with Crypto.com Arena (Grammy Awards) and Century Plaza Hotel (Critics Choice Awards) hosting the festivities.

Of note: AT&T Stadium hosted the 2021 Rose Bowl when it was moved from Pasadena due to California's COVID restrictions.

Go deeper

Noah Garfinkel
17 hours ago - Health

Grammy Awards postponed due to Omicron surge

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for later this month, are postponed due to surging COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, event organizers announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the second year music's biggest award night has been pushed back, CNN reports, and the latest Hollywood event rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Grammy Awards postponed due to Omicron surge — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds.
  3. Politics: White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month" — Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Sports: Australia denies entry to Novak Djokovic over vaccine exemption — The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron.
  6. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and seven other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

CDC recommends Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Long Beach, N.Y., in May. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday approved a CDC advisory committee's vote to recommend booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Driving the news: The vote passed 13-1 earlier on Wednesday and will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow