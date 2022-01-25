Exclusive: Substack adding video to lure new creators

Substack plans to launch a native video player in an effort to lure new creators to the platform, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: It's the company's latest expansion into a new format.

Last year Substack funded the launch of its first-ever podcast network on its platform. In August, it announced investments in comic book creators.

Details: The new native video embed will allow Substack creators to upload or record a video onto a Substack post directly. (In the past, creators had to embed videos from other sites like YouTube in their newsletters or blog posts.)

Writers can chose to make videos available to everyone or only paid subscribers only. Substack authors, including Bari Weiss, have been testing the new feature."

The videos will be playable within Substack posts online. If a creator wants to include a video in an email, they can embed it as a clickable image that links out to the video.

The company will add video stats to account dashboards that will provide the number of video plays, unique viewers, and viewer watch time per video.

The big picture: Substack launched as a newsletter platform in 2017 and has since expanded to make it easier for creators in various formats to use the platform.

That expansion comes as Big Tech giants like Twitter, Facebook and Google push further to attract creators, including via new newsletter offerings.

What's next: The video feature will be made available to all creators in coming months after a limited beta test.