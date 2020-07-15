1 hour ago - Health

Study: 2 hair stylists had COVID-19 but masks kept clients healthy

Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

139 clients were exposed to two symptomatic hair stylists with COVID-19, but face coverings on both the stylists and customers resulted in no reported secondary cases, a study released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Why it matters: The masks prevented what could have been a major outbreak in Springfield, Missouri, in an industry that's mostly been able to reopen across the U.S.

The big picture: The study is part of several that have been recently released and scientific advice that's emerged illustrating that a population of people can help prevent spread of the coronavirus by covering their nose and mouth.

By the numbers: The two stylists came in close contact with 139 clients who wanted haircuts, facial hair trimmings or perms.

  • These appointments led the clients within inches of the symptomatic stylists for 15- to 45-minute periods.
  • Contact tracers followed up with those 139 customers and no one reported feeling sick during the 14 days that followed their salon appointments.
  • Researchers also offered the clients free diagnostic tests; 67 accepted, and all turned up negative.

Marisa Fernandez
Jul 14, 2020 - Health

CDC director: U.S. could get coronavirus "under control" in 4–8 weeks if all wear masks

If everyone in the U.S. wore a mask, the coronavirus pandemic could be "under control" within four to eight weeks, Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield said in a discussion led by medical journal JAMA on Tuesday.

The big picture: JAMA published an editorial on Tuesday co-authored by Redfield that points to research papers showing that the positivity rate of confirmed cases can decrease in populations with masking. "The time is now. We really need to embrace masking," he said.

Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 13,405,694 — Total deaths: 580,388 — Total recoveries — 7,451,312Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,465,031 — Total deaths: 136,940 — Total recoveries: 1,049,098 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. States: Alabama's GOP governor issues statewide mask mandate — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive.
  4. Politics: Fauci says White House effort to discredit him is "bizarre" — Trump says trade adviser Peter Navarro shouldn't have written op-ed attacking Fauci.
  5. Schools: Houston and San Francisco public school districts to be online-only this fall
24 mins ago - Health

A consensus is finally emerging on masks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Four months after the first lockdowns, there's a real possibility of a nationwide consensus on face masks.

Why it matters: As is increasingly the case in our fractured society, states and businesses led the way, finally followed by the federal government.

