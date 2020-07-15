Study: 2 hair stylists had COVID-19 but masks kept clients healthy

139 clients were exposed to two symptomatic hair stylists with COVID-19, but face coverings on both the stylists and customers resulted in no reported secondary cases, a study released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Why it matters: The masks prevented what could have been a major outbreak in Springfield, Missouri, in an industry that's mostly been able to reopen across the U.S.

The big picture: The study is part of several that have been recently released and scientific advice that's emerged illustrating that a population of people can help prevent spread of the coronavirus by covering their nose and mouth.

By the numbers: The two stylists came in close contact with 139 clients who wanted haircuts, facial hair trimmings or perms.

These appointments led the clients within inches of the symptomatic stylists for 15- to 45-minute periods.

Contact tracers followed up with those 139 customers and no one reported feeling sick during the 14 days that followed their salon appointments.

Researchers also offered the clients free diagnostic tests; 67 accepted, and all turned up negative.

