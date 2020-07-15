Study: 2 hair stylists had COVID-19 but masks kept clients healthy

Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images
139 clients were exposed to two symptomatic hair stylists with COVID-19, but face coverings on both the stylists and customers resulted in no reported secondary cases, a study released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
Why it matters: The masks prevented what could have been a major outbreak in Springfield, Missouri, in an industry that's mostly been able to reopen across the U.S.
The big picture: The study is part of several that have been recently released and scientific advice that's emerged illustrating that a population of people can help prevent spread of the coronavirus by covering their nose and mouth.
By the numbers: The two stylists came in close contact with 139 clients who wanted haircuts, facial hair trimmings or perms.
- These appointments led the clients within inches of the symptomatic stylists for 15- to 45-minute periods.
- Contact tracers followed up with those 139 customers and no one reported feeling sick during the 14 days that followed their salon appointments.
- Researchers also offered the clients free diagnostic tests; 67 accepted, and all turned up negative.
