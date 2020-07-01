58 mins ago - Sports

Study finds racial bias in soccer broadcasts

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Southampton (L) and Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal "take a knee" before their teams face each other in a Premier League match. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Soccer commentary is full of racial bias, according to research conducted by Danish sports data company RunRepeat and published by the Professional Footballers' Association.

By the numbers: Researchers sampled 80 games from the 2019-20 seasons of the English Premier League, French Ligue 1, Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga, analyzing over 2,000 statements made by commentators about 643 players.

  • Players with lighter skin were praised more frequently for their intelligence (62.6% of the positive comments), work ethic (60.4%) and overall quality (62.8%).
  • Meanwhile, 63.3% of criticism about intelligence was aimed at players with darker skin, along with 67.6% of criticism about a player's quality.

Between the lines: White players were more likely to be credited with admirable work ethic, while black players were often reduced to their physical abilities, according to the study.

  • Black players were four times more likely than white players to be described in terms of their strength and seven times more likely to be praised for their speed, the study found.

What they're saying: "Commentators help shape the perception we hold of each player [and] it's important to consider how far-reaching those perceptions can be," PFA executive Jason Lee told NYT.

  • "If a player has aspirations of becoming a coach or manager, is an unfair advantage given to players that commentators regularly refer to as intelligent and industrious, when those views appear to be a result of racial bias?"

The last word:

"It's not that Black players can't be fast and powerful. It's that in soccer, too often, it is the only thing they can be."
— Zito Madu for SB Nation in 2018

Fadel Allassan
Jun 26, 2020 - Sports

16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

16 of the NBA's 302 players — or 5.3% — tested positive for the coronavirus after league-wide testing, the Players Association announced Friday.

Why it matters: It's the first in a series of regular tests for the players, with the league set to restart on July 30 in Orlando, Florida. Players who participate in voluntary workouts at their team's facilities will also be tested every other day beginning next week, per ESPN.

Kendall Baker
1 hour ago - Sports

Movies are out, sports are in

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

July is typically a quiet month for American sports. The kind of quiet that leads to routine double-plays making SportsCenter's "Top 10," and saw July get just 0.5% of votes in our pre-coronavirus "best sports month" poll (poor August got 0%).

The state fo play: For Hollywood, it's quite the opposite. Studies suggest we're more likely to go to movies when the weather is warm and kids are out of school, so July is one of the biggest box-office months and a prime blockbuster release window.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Big business plunges into police reform

Demonstrators clash with police officers during a protest in Aurora, Colorado, on June 27. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Business Roundtable called on Congress in a statement Wednesday to pass a police reform bill before its August recess.

Why it matters: The announcement by Business Roundtable, made up of CEOs of America’s 193 largest companies, reflects the rising pressure on corporations — from values-centric employees, shareholders and customers — to take stands on controversial public issues they once would have avoided.

