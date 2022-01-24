Sign up for our daily briefing

Study: Cash aid to poor mothers improved babies' brain functioning

Ivana Saric

Photo: Nik Taylor/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Providing cash aid to poor mothers during the first year of their babies' lives helped improve the infants' brain activity according to a new study, the New York Times reported.

Why it matters: The findings of the study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, underscores the role that financial aid can play in children's early development and could potentially have social policy implications.

  • President Biden's child tax credit program, where families recieved up to $300 per month for children under 6, expired at the end of 2021.

The big picture: The study, entitled Baby's First Years, recruited 1,000 mothers with newborn infants and divided them into two groups: one who would receive cash payments of $333 a month and another who would receive $20 a month.

  • Researchers evaluated the children after one year, and found that babies in the high cash group displayed more of the fast brain activity typically associated with cognitive development, the Times reported.
  • Though statistically significant by most standards, the changes in the infants' brain activities were modest, and other experts have argued that more cognitive tests would be required to understand the effect of the payments, per the Times.

What they're saying: “This is a big scientific finding,” Martha J. Farah, a neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania who helped conduct the study, told the Times.

  • “It’s proof that just giving the families more money, even a modest amount of more money, leads to better brain development," she added.
  • “It’s potentially a groundbreaking study,” Charles Nelson, a Harvard researcher who served as a consultant to the study, told the Times.
  • “If I was a policymaker, I’d pay attention to this, but it would be premature of me to pass a bill that gives every family $300 a month," he added.

What to watch: The experiment's payments will continue until the children are four years old and the researchers plan to conduct more tests in the future, according to the Times.

Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Soldiers seize power in Burkina Faso as global coup surge continues

Mutinous soldiers in Burkina Faso declared on state television Monday that they had deposed the government, closed the borders, and taken control of the country. President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré has reportedly been arrested.

The big picture: This would be the third successful military coup in west Africa in eight months, after juntas took power last year in Guinea and in neighboring Mali.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - World

Pentagon: 8,500 troops on high alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has placed 8,500 U.S. troops on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to eastern Europe in case NATO activates its rapid-response force over tensions with Russia, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Why it matters: No decisions have been made to actually deploy U.S. forces, but the heightened alert level will allow the military to rapidly shore up NATO's eastern flank in the event that Russia invades Ukraine. The Pentagon warned that Russia has shown "no signs of de-escalating," and continues to amass troops on Ukraine's borders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Matt Phillips
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

S&P 500 on track for worst-ever start to year

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stocks suffered their steepest drop of the year early Monday, putting the S&P 500 on course for its worst-ever start to a year.

Driving the news: The benchmark S&P 500 dropped for its fifth straight day, with losses nearing 3% in early trading, momentarily putting it on track to fall into a "correction." Some of the steepest losses were recovered in early afternoon trading.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow