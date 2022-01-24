Study: Cash aid to poor mothers improved babies' brain functioning

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Nik Taylor/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Providing cash aid to poor mothers during the first year of their babies' lives helped improve the infants' brain activity according to a new study, the New York Times reported.
Why it matters: The findings of the study, published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences, underscores the role that financial aid can play in children's early development and could potentially have social policy implications.
- President Biden's child tax credit program, where families recieved up to $300 per month for children under 6, expired at the end of 2021.
The big picture: The study, entitled Baby's First Years, recruited 1,000 mothers with newborn infants and divided them into two groups: one who would receive cash payments of $333 a month and another who would receive $20 a month.
- Researchers evaluated the children after one year, and found that babies in the high cash group displayed more of the fast brain activity typically associated with cognitive development, the Times reported.
- Though statistically significant by most standards, the changes in the infants' brain activities were modest, and other experts have argued that more cognitive tests would be required to understand the effect of the payments, per the Times.
What they're saying: “This is a big scientific finding,” Martha J. Farah, a neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania who helped conduct the study, told the Times.
- “It’s proof that just giving the families more money, even a modest amount of more money, leads to better brain development," she added.
- “It’s potentially a groundbreaking study,” Charles Nelson, a Harvard researcher who served as a consultant to the study, told the Times.
- “If I was a policymaker, I’d pay attention to this, but it would be premature of me to pass a bill that gives every family $300 a month," he added.
What to watch: The experiment's payments will continue until the children are four years old and the researchers plan to conduct more tests in the future, according to the Times.