Families won't see child tax credit payments for first time in six months

Noah Garfinkel

A protest in support of the child tax credit in December. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Millions of families will not receive the monthly child tax credit payments this weekend for the first time in six months as the program expired at the end of last year.

Why it matters: More than 35 million families have received the payments, according to the IRS. The payments were part of the American Rescue Plan passed in 2021 and were seen as one of the largest anti-poverty measures in modern history.

  • Biden's social spending bill, known as Build Back Better, would have permanently extended those payments to many families beyond a Dec. 31 deadline, but it did not pass by the end of 2021.
  • Families received up to $300 per month for children under 6 and up to $250 per month for children 6–17.

The big picture: Democrats are calling for the expansions to be kept in place.

What they're saying: Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) said in a tweet that the child tax credit "reduced child poverty and helped countless families make ends meet."

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said in a tweet on Friday that over 150,000 families in Hawaii would be affected and called on Congress to pass Build Back Better.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: What "mild" really means when it comes to Omicron — America rethinks its endgame for COVID — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket — Preliminary data shows COVID was leading cause of death for cops in 2021.
  2. Vaccines: America's vaccination drive runs out of gasPuerto Rico expands booster shot requirements — Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers.
  3. Politics: Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy — Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals — Army disciplines nearly 3,000 soldiers for refusing vaccine.
  4. Economy: America's labor shortage is bigger than the pandemic — Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions — CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test — Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate.
  6. World: Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana GonzalezAndrew Solender
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Rep. John Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won't seek re-election

Rep. John Katko. Photo: Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) on Friday announced he will not run for re-election in 2022.

Why it matters: Katko was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of former President Trump's second impeachment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
3 hours ago - World

Netanyahu negotiating plea over corruption charges

Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Amit Shabi/Pool/AFP via Getty

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has for several weeks been negotiating a plea agreement with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, according to Israeli media reports.

Why it matters: One key sticking point is whether the deal, which would require Netanyahu to plead guilty to corruption charges, would also require the former prime minister to step away from politics. Any deal would create a political firestorm in Israeli and could bring down the current government.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow