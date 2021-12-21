Striking Kellogg's workers to return to work after ratifying tentative contract

Unionized Kellogg's workers in four states voted to ratify a new contract Tuesday, ending a strike at the U.S. cereal company that has gone on since October.

Why it matters: The new, five-year contract covers about 1,400 workers at unionized plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. It includes a "clear path" to full-time employment and top-tier wages, per a release.

The contract also includes "across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for" employees, according to the release. Kellogg will also provide pension multiplier increases.

Workers are slated to return to work after the holidays.

The backdrop: More than a thousand Kellogg's workers at all of the company's U.S. cereal plants went on strike starting Oct. 5 to seek a "fair contract" after the previous one expired.

The plants haven't operated at full capacity due to the strikes and difficulty finding temporary labor. The company announced a plan to replace the employees on strike after workers initially rejected a tentative agreement.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) traveled to Michigan last week to rally with striking employees, later tweeting that Kellogg's was "choosing corporate greed over the workers they once called 'heroes.'"

What they're saying: "Our entire Union commends and thanks Kellogg's members," The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union wrote in a statement.