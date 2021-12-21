Striking Kellogg's workers to return to work after ratifying tentative contract

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Kellogg's Corn Flakes production line. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Unionized Kellogg's workers in four states voted to ratify a new contract Tuesday, ending a strike at the U.S. cereal company that has gone on since October.
Why it matters: The new, five-year contract covers about 1,400 workers at unionized plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. It includes a "clear path" to full-time employment and top-tier wages, per a release.
- The contract also includes "across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for" employees, according to the release. Kellogg will also provide pension multiplier increases.
- Workers are slated to return to work after the holidays.
The backdrop: More than a thousand Kellogg's workers at all of the company's U.S. cereal plants went on strike starting Oct. 5 to seek a "fair contract" after the previous one expired.
- The plants haven't operated at full capacity due to the strikes and difficulty finding temporary labor. The company announced a plan to replace the employees on strike after workers initially rejected a tentative agreement.
- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) traveled to Michigan last week to rally with striking employees, later tweeting that Kellogg's was "choosing corporate greed over the workers they once called 'heroes.'"
What they're saying: "Our entire Union commends and thanks Kellogg's members," The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union wrote in a statement.
- "From picket line to picket line, Kellogg's union members stood strong and undeterred in this fight, inspiring generations of workers across the globe."
- "We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers," Steve Cahillane, Kellogg's CEO, said in a statement.