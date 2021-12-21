Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Striking Kellogg's workers to return to work after ratifying tentative contract

Kellogg's Corn Flakes production line. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Unionized Kellogg's workers in four states voted to ratify a new contract Tuesday, ending a strike at the U.S. cereal company that has gone on since October.

Why it matters: The new, five-year contract covers about 1,400 workers at unionized plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. It includes a "clear path" to full-time employment and top-tier wages, per a release.

  • The contract also includes "across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for" employees, according to the release. Kellogg will also provide pension multiplier increases.
  • Workers are slated to return to work after the holidays.

The backdrop: More than a thousand Kellogg's workers at all of the company's U.S. cereal plants went on strike starting Oct. 5 to seek a "fair contract" after the previous one expired.

  • The plants haven't operated at full capacity due to the strikes and difficulty finding temporary labor. The company announced a plan to replace the employees on strike after workers initially rejected a tentative agreement.
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) traveled to Michigan last week to rally with striking employees, later tweeting that Kellogg's was "choosing corporate greed over the workers they once called 'heroes.'"

What they're saying: "Our entire Union commends and thanks Kellogg's members," The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union wrote in a statement.

  • "From picket line to picket line, Kellogg's union members stood strong and undeterred in this fight, inspiring generations of workers across the globe."
  • "We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers," Steve Cahillane, Kellogg's CEO, said in a statement.

Go deeper

Asher Price
Dec 20, 2021 - Axios Austin

Austin employers struggle to fill jobs despite low jobless rate

Expand chart
Data: Burning Glass Labor Insight; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Some Austin workers remain unemployed in industries that are looking to fill jobs.

Why it matters: The Austin metro enjoys one of the lowest unemployment rates in the United States, yet many sectors report difficulty finding skilled talent to fill critical roles.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: What to do about Omicron over the holidays — COVID isn't finished with us — Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus
  2. Vaccines: WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — Trump reveals he got COVID vaccine booster shot — Moderna says booster dose effective against Omicron.
  3. States: First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas — America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat — America once again faces COVID test shortagesNHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)
Russell ContrerasMargaret Talev
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: The wall divides Latino Americans

Expand chart
Data: Axios/Ipsos in partnership with Noticias Telemundo; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Opposition among U.S. Latinos to walling off the U.S.-Mexico border is being driven by Mexican Americans and Central Americans, while Puerto Ricans are more ambivalent and a majority of Cuban Americans support the idea, according to the inaugural Axios-Ipsos Latino poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo.

Why it matters: It's one striking example of the deep divisions among U.S. Latinos on a range of political and cultural issues that break down across geographic and generational lines.

Go deeper (2 min. read)