Bernie Sanders to rally with striking Kellogg workers

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will travel to Battle Creek, Michigan on Friday to rally with striking Kellogg Company workers after the company said it would replace workers who rejected a tentative settlement.

Driving the news: Last week, Kellogg announced that it planned to permanently replace the employees on strike after workers rejected a five-year tentative agreement that included 3% pay raises.

Catch up quick: Nearly 1,400 Kellogg workers at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee and Pennsylvania went on strike starting Oct. 5 to seek a "fair contract" for workers.

Kellogg plants haven't operated at full capacity due to the strikes.

On Friday, President Biden said that he was "deeply troubled" by Kellog's decision to replace workers.

"Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members’ jobs and livelihoods," Biden said.

What he's saying: "Kellogg's workers made the company BILLIONS during a pandemic by working 12-hour shifts, some for more than 100 days in a row," Sanders tweeted Tuesday.

"But Kellogg's is now choosing corporate greed over the workers they once called 'heroes.' On Friday, I’m going to Michigan to stand with the workers," Sanders added.