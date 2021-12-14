Sign up for our daily briefing

Bernie Sanders to rally with striking Kellogg workers

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will travel to Battle Creek, Michigan on Friday to rally with striking Kellogg Company workers after the company said it would replace workers who rejected a tentative settlement.

Driving the news: Last week, Kellogg announced that it planned to permanently replace the employees on strike after workers rejected a five-year tentative agreement that included 3% pay raises.

Catch up quick: Nearly 1,400 Kellogg workers at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee and Pennsylvania went on strike starting Oct. 5 to seek a "fair contract" for workers.

What he's saying: "Kellogg's workers made the company BILLIONS during a pandemic by working 12-hour shifts, some for more than 100 days in a row," Sanders tweeted Tuesday.

  • "But Kellogg's is now choosing corporate greed over the workers they once called 'heroes.' On Friday, I’m going to Michigan to stand with the workers," Sanders added.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.

Go deeper

Adam Tamburin
10 hours ago - Axios Nashville

Workers continue migration to Nashville

Expand chart
Reproduced from LinkedIn; Chart: Axios Visuals

Workers moving to Nashville from Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City are driving our region's continued growth, according to data released this month by LinkedIn.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Noah GarfinkelIna Fried
Dec 13, 2021 - Energy & Environment

OSHA investigating Amazon's warehouse collapse

Recovery operations continue after the partial collapse of an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. Photo by Tim Vizer / AFP via Getty Images

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal collapse of an Amazon warehouse that killed at least six workers over the weekend when a tornado struck an Illinois facility, the agency said Monday.

Why it matters: The deaths come as Amazon is in high gear to fill holiday orders and amid ongoing pressure on the company to improve working conditions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
24 hours ago - Science

All 110 Kentucky candle factory workers accounted for after deadly tornado

Search are rescue efforts are underway at Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Mayfield Consumer Products says they have accounted for all 110 workers who were inside its candle factory during the deadly tornado over the weekend, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Driving the news: 102 workers survived the catastrophe, which crushed the entire factory into rubble, and eight people have been confirmed dead. The tornados has killed at least 74 across the state as of Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

