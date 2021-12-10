Biden "deeply troubled" by Kellogg plans to replace striking employees

President Biden said Friday that he's "deeply troubled" by Kellogg Company's decision to replace workers who rejected a tentative settlement this week.

The latest: Kellogg announced this week that it would permanently replace the employees on strike after workers rejected a five-year tentative agreement that included 3% pay raises.

"The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to continue executing the next phase of our contingency plan including hiring replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers," Chris Hood, the President of Kellogg North America, said in a statement.

Catch up quick: Nearly 1,400 Kellogg workers at all of the company's U.S. cereal plants went on strike starting Oct. 5 to seek a "fair contract" for workers.

Kellogg plants haven't operated at full capacity due to the strikes.

In November, the company warned that its annual profits could take a hit.

What he's saying: "Collective bargaining is an essential tool to protect the rights of workers that should be free from threats and intimidation from employers," Biden said in a statement.