Biden "deeply troubled" by Kellogg plans to replace striking employees

President Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden said Friday that he's "deeply troubled" by Kellogg Company's decision to replace workers who rejected a tentative settlement this week.

The latest: Kellogg announced this week that it would permanently replace the employees on strike after workers rejected a five-year tentative agreement that included 3% pay raises.

  • "The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to continue executing the next phase of our contingency plan including hiring replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers," Chris Hood, the President of Kellogg North America, said in a statement.

Catch up quick: Nearly 1,400 Kellogg workers at all of the company's U.S. cereal plants went on strike starting Oct. 5 to seek a "fair contract" for workers.

What he's saying: "Collective bargaining is an essential tool to protect the rights of workers that should be free from threats and intimidation from employers," Biden said in a statement.

  • "That’s why I am deeply troubled by reports of Kellogg’s plans to permanently replace striking workers from the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International during their ongoing collective bargaining negotiations," he added.
  • "Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members’ jobs and livelihoods," Biden said. "I have long opposed permanent striker replacements and I strongly support legislation that would ban that practice."

Paige Hopkins
12 hours ago - Axios Washington D.C.

D.C. gains new workers from major metros

An aerial view of the Pentagon. Photo: Paige Hopkins/Axios

Even in our new work-from-home era, D.C. is attracting new employees from all across the country.

What’s happening: The D.C. area gained the most workers from the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, Virginia area over the last year, according to LinkedIn’s Workforce Report.

Nathan Bomey
Dec 8, 2021 - Economy & Business

Remote pay cuts likely to vanish in 2022

Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pay cuts for remote workers who move to less expensive areas: We hardly knew ye.

Why it matters: Because of the scramble for top employees, the local cost of living may become less of a factor in setting wages.

Stephen TotiloMegan Farokhmanesh
Dec 9, 2021 - Technology

Activision Blizzard union efforts intensify

Call of Duty: Vanguard. Image: Activision Blizzard

A workers group for employees of Activision Blizzard started a strike fund today and has begun distributing union authorization cards to the company’s employees.

Why it matters: The A Better ABK organization is no longer just hinting at trying to form what would become the first major video game developer union in the U.S. They’re doing it.

