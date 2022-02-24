Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Tom Stanis is at it again. After spending nearly a decade building the virtual care offering at Alphabet life science spinout Verily, Stanis has raised $22.6 million in Series A funding for a new health venture called Story Health, he tells Axios exclusively.

Driving the news: Saratoga, Calif.-based Story Health is a virtual care startup focused on heart conditions. Northpond Ventures and B Capital Group co-led the round.

Between the lines: Story is among several remote patient monitoring (RPM) startups focused on extending care for severe conditions into the home.

This hot sub-sector of health tech is attracting ever-higher amounts of investor interest on the premise that it will cut costs and boost quality.

Context: Currently focused on heart conditions, Story aims to expand into other issues that are treatable with virtual coaching and remote monitoring.

"Specialty care is facing capacity challenges, and any way to streamline efforts to get patients the care they need was interesting to us," B Capital general partner Karen Page tells Axios. "And going into cardiology as a wedge into that care area made a lot of sense."

The approach is similar to the one taken by several other other Silicon Valley-based digital health startups, including:

Athelas, which began with immunocompromised patients and earlier this month raised $132 million.



Livongo, which got its start in diabetes and was acquired by Teladoc in 2020 for $18.5 billion.

How it works: Like several other RPM companies, Story Health partners with health systems to help patients with severe illness return home without disrupting their care.

Integrating with electronic health records systems Epic and Cerner allows Story to crunch patient data, such as vital signs and medications, and help guide clinicians' decisions about their care.

Story's RPM tools include connected blood pressure cuffs, heart rate monitors and weight scales.

Currently focused on patients with heart failure, the startup plans to expand into other heart-related illnesses later this year, such as aortic aneurysm and dyslipidemia.

The company is currently enrolling patients in a clinical trial focused on studying its effectiveness in heart failure.

Details: New investor LRVHealth also joined Story's Series A round, alongside existing backers Define Ventures and General Catalyst.

Founded in 2020, Story has now raised a total of roughly $27 million.

The company was last valued at about $88 million, according to PitchBook.

Nikhil Roy, formerly a product manager at Verily, co-founded Story and is chief product officer, and Sutter Health cardiologist Ashul Govil is chief medical officer.

What they're saying: The digital health consolidation wave that's seen mergers of employer-facing companies like Teladoc and Livongo hasn't come for startups that partner with health systems yet. But it will, experts tell Axios.

"Is a health system going to want to have contracts with company A for diabetes, company B for respiratory disease, and company C for something else?" Mintu Turakhia, a cardiac electrophysiologist and the director of Stanford's Center for Digital Health, tells Axios.

"I think we’re in the first wave of disease management," he adds, suggesting that the second phase will see consolidation that allows for disease management across multiple conditions.

One fun thing: Story's name comes from the idea that quality care requires an understanding of a patients' complete health (hi)story, beyond what happens in episodic visits to the hospital, clinic or emergency room.

"It's not just what [patients] tell you in one doctor's visit, but instead what’s happening in their lives day by day," Stanis tells Axios.

