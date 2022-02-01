Remote patient monitoring is raking in venture funding

As COVID-19 dials up demand on health systems large and small, startups offering to unload some of the burden with digital devices are raking in the cash.

The big picture: Most recently, Athelas, a remote patient monitoring company, raised $132 million in two back-to-back rounds led by General Catalyst (GC) and Tribe Capital, respectively, GC managing director Hemant Taneja tells Axios.

Why it matters: Once reserved for isolated scenarios, remote patient monitoring (RPM) is rapidly becoming a common practice among hospitals seeking to provide care outside of their four walls.

Details: Silicon Valley-based Athelas, which made its name with a finger-prick blood testing device for immunocompromised patients, raised $72 million from GC, then bagged an additional $60 million from Tribe that tipped its valuation from $1.53 to $1.56 billion, Athelas co-founder and CEO Tanay Tandon tells Axios.

Starting with acutely immunocompromised people "was a great wedge to get us into health care facilities, and that helped us expand into broader infrastructure for chronically ill patients," says Tandon.

The round follows significant venture capital raises from rival RPM companies, Cadence and Medically Home. Cadence closed a $100 million round in December, while Medically Home raised $110 million earlier this month.

Between the lines: Athelas is closely following the playbook of Livongo, a digital health company Taneja co-founded out of General Catalyst's offices that sold to Teladoc for $18.5 billion in 2020.

Like Livongo, Athelas started with a deep and singular effort in immunocompromised people, and has since expanded to other conditions and use-cases — something that drew Taneja's interest.

Similarly, Athelas' Tandon was drawn to GC's Taneja "for his deep health system expertise and to be a partner when it comes to innovating in a responsible way," he says.

Our thought bubble: We expect to start seeing RPM companies begin carving up the map as each strikes up contracts with clinics and health systems.

Perhaps some will dominate the Northeast, for example, while others partner mostly with clinics in the West or South.

The bottom line: Remote health tools will continue to rise in popularity because of their role in maintaining safety, reducing inequity, and improving health system efficiency.

"The health care system is transforming," Taneja says. "That train has left the station."

