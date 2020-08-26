38 mins ago - Science

National Weather Service warns of "unsurvivable" Hurricane Laura storm surge

Graphic: NOAA

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday warned that an "unsurvivable" storm surge from Hurricane Laura is approaching Texas and Louisiana, projected to reach as high as 20 feet and penetrating up to 30 miles inland.

Why it matters: It is urging residents in need of evacuation to do so immediately. The surge is predicted to begin by Wednesday.

  • Maximum rainfall from the storm in some areas could reach 15 inches. The potential for "catastrophic" winds exists along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

What they're saying: "The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves."

  • "Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause
    catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal
    City, Louisiana."

Hundreds of thousands of Americans ordered to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura

People being evacuatedbefore the arrival of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Evacuation orders were issued Tuesday for over 385,000 people in the Texas cities of Port Arthur, Galveston and Beaumont and for 200,000 others in another 200,000 in Calcasieu Parish, southwest Louisiana, ahead of Hurricane Laura's expected arrival this week, per AP.

Why it matters: It's the largest evacuation to take place in the U.S. during the pandemic and comes as the U.S. marks the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Laura was strengthening over the central Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday night and was expected to make landfall in the U.S. as a Category 3 storm.

The missed cyber opportunity in the Senate Intel report on Russia

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Senate Intelligence Committee detailed shocking new revelations about the 2016 Trump campaign's dealings with Russia in the landmark final volume of its report on the matter, but it missed an opportunity to recommend cybersecurity fixes for today’s campaigns and parties — perhaps by design.

Why it matters: The DNC and RNC could be considered a type of “critical infrastructure,” because without them and the presidential and congressional fundraising they facilitate, U.S. politics as we know it wouldn’t exist. But because they fall outside the government’s protective cybersecurity remit, they are also uniquely vulnerable to outside threats.

Mark Meadows downplays RNC Hatch Act concerns

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday downplayed concerns that Republican National Convention events staged at the White House potentially violated the Hatch Act during a Politico virtual event.

Why it matters: The Hatch Act prevents executive branch employees from engaging in partisan political activity, though it does not apply to the president and vice president. Previous administrations have avoided hosting campaign-style events at the White House in order to separate politics from governing.

