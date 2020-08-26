National Weather Service warns of "unsurvivable" Hurricane Laura storm surge

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday warned that an "unsurvivable" storm surge from Hurricane Laura is approaching Texas and Louisiana, projected to reach as high as 20 feet and penetrating up to 30 miles inland.

Why it matters: It is urging residents in need of evacuation to do so immediately. The surge is predicted to begin by Wednesday.

Maximum rainfall from the storm in some areas could reach 15 inches. The potential for "catastrophic" winds exists along the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

What they're saying: "The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the right of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves."