First time in 5 years: More stores open than close

A Dick s Sporting Goods concept store at West Town Mall in Knoxville, Tenn. Photo: Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via Reuters

Retailers will open more stores this year than they close — for the first time since 2017, The Wall Street Journal reports from an analysis of 900+ chains by research company IHL Group.

Why it matters: "Stores have become integral in fulfilling e-commerce orders. They serve as distribution hubs and convenient places for shoppers to pick up and return online purchases," The Journal writes.

  • Mass merchants, food, drug and convenience chains are driving most of the growth, WSJ notes.
  • While department stores and speciality retailers continue to close more stores than they open, the pace of the closures is slowing, The Journal adds.

What's happening: "As the cost of acquiring customers online has skyrocketed, stores ... are a less expensive way to attract new shoppers," The Journal writes.

Hope King
Nov 25, 2021 - Economy & Business

Post-Thanksgiving shopping looks to make up for lost time

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are itching to get back into their holiday traditions this year — including the traditional post-Thanksgiving shopping blitz.

Why it matters: Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't the seismic economic and cultural events they used to be, and supply-chain issues have put a damper on things this year, but retailers expect shoppers to come back after a year of isolation — and to spend big.

Glen Johnson
6 mins ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. "rushing" to get scientific data about new COVID variant

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

U.S. public health officials were set to speak Friday with their South Africa counterparts as they sought scientific details about a new COVID-19 variant already prompting European and Asian countries to enact new travel restrictions.

Driving the news: Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, told CNN Friday "we're rushing now to get that scientific data to try and make an informed decision" on a possible travel ban.

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Health

Europe, Asia tighten borders in fear of new COVID variant

Passengers stand at the check-in at Frankfurt Airport. Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa via Getty Images

Countries across Europe and Asia are rushing through new travel restrictions in response to a new COVID variant identified by scientists in South Africa.

The big picture: Israel, Japan, the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Singapore are moving to restrict entry from countries in the south of Africa, AP reports. Many are also adding quarantines for their own citizens upon return from the region.

