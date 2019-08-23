Stocks plunge after Trump's trade tweets

U.S. stock markets fell sharply on Friday following a day of escalating trade tensions between Washington, D.C. and Beijing.
By the numbers: The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 623 points, or 2.37%. The Nasdaq lost 3%, and the S&P 500 was off 2.59%.
Driving the news: Shares opened lower after China announced $75 billion in retaliatory tariffs early Friday, but then picked up into positive territory after Fed chair Jerome Powell avoided making waves in a highly watched speech.
Thereafter, Trump's took to Twitter, targeting both Powell (who he called an "enemy" of America) and China (from which he "ordered" U.S. companies to withdraw), and pledged new trade actions.
Stocks fell more than 200 points immediately after the tweets, and only went further down from there — save for a small uptick in the closing minutes.