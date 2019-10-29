Stocks, bonds, gold and oil could rise at least 10% in 2019

The big picture: U.S. Treasury yields also jumped, with the benchmark 10-year note rising to its highest since mid-September, signaling that bond investors also see hallmarks of an improving economic story and the possibility for inflation to rise.

MSCI’s All Country World Index, which tracks stocks in 47 countries, hit its highest intraday level since February 2018.

What's happening: The extension of Brexit to Jan. 31, a pause in the U.S.-China trade war and near-certain expectations that the Fed will cut U.S. interest rates on Wednesday are all driving risk appetite.

Watch this space: This could be the first year during which stocks, bonds, gold and crude oil all rise at least 10%, according to LPL Financial.

