Stocks, bonds, gold and oil could rise at least 10% in 2019
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closed at their highest levels on Monday, with the S&P hitting a new record for the first time since July.
Why it matters: The S&P broke out of the tight range it has been trading in for more than three months, as confidence appears to be flowing back through the market.
The big picture: U.S. Treasury yields also jumped, with the benchmark 10-year note rising to its highest since mid-September, signaling that bond investors also see hallmarks of an improving economic story and the possibility for inflation to rise.
MSCI’s All Country World Index, which tracks stocks in 47 countries, hit its highest intraday level since February 2018.
What's happening: The extension of Brexit to Jan. 31, a pause in the U.S.-China trade war and near-certain expectations that the Fed will cut U.S. interest rates on Wednesday are all driving risk appetite.
Watch this space: This could be the first year during which stocks, bonds, gold and crude oil all rise at least 10%, according to LPL Financial.