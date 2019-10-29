Stories

Stocks, bonds, gold and oil could rise at least 10% in 2019

Data: Money.net; Chart: Axios Visuals

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closed at their highest levels on Monday, with the S&P hitting a new record for the first time since July.

Why it matters: The S&P broke out of the tight range it has been trading in for more than three months, as confidence appears to be flowing back through the market.

The big picture: U.S. Treasury yields also jumped, with the benchmark 10-year note rising to its highest since mid-September, signaling that bond investors also see hallmarks of an improving economic story and the possibility for inflation to rise.

  • MSCI’s All Country World Index, which tracks stocks in 47 countries, hit its highest intraday level since February 2018.

What's happening: The extension of Brexit to Jan. 31, a pause in the U.S.-China trade war and near-certain expectations that the Fed will cut U.S. interest rates on Wednesday are all driving risk appetite.

Watch this space: This could be the first year during which stocks, bonds, gold and crude oil all rise at least 10%, according to LPL Financial.

