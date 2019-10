Adapted from QAD; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The lifespans of companies on the S&P 500 are expected to continually decrease to the point that time spent on the index could drop by five years on average in 2030 compared to 2019, research from QAD finds.

The state of play: The reduced time period is largely due to increased disruption, analysts say. A previous study from Innosight projected that nearly 50% of the current S&P 500 would be replaced over the next decade.