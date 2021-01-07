Get the latest market trends in your inbox

U.S. markets unbothered by Capitol insurrection

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. stock prices were generally higher on Wednesday and riskier assets in most markets rose as investors showed little worry about protests in Washington, D.C. that devolved into violence and looting at the nation's capital by supporters of President Trump.

What happened: "The market primarily is looking at an economic recovery in the second or third quarter and hasn’t seen anything in the pandemic or political situation to change that view," Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, tells Axios.

  • Traders were much more focused on victories by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in Georgia's runoff elections that will likely mean more relief funds, including increased direct payments of $2,000 to Americans that expected Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said is a top legislative priority, he added.
  • "The stuff in D.C. is not a serious event and I don’t think anyone’s taking it seriously. There will be no long-term political ramifications as far as the political transition in a few weeks."

In fact, Wednesday's chaos dashed "any lingering uncertainty about a transition of power in D.C. come Inauguration Day," Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO of Quill Intelligence, says in an email.

  • "Investors received verification that the recently enacted $908 billion relief bill is but a down payment on stimulus spending to come."

One level deeper: The 50-50 split in the Senate paves the way for three things the market likes — more stimulus, a more difficult path for tax increases and a very likely confirmation of former Fed chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary.

The bottom line: There are four factors at play, Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, tells me on Twitter (also noting that a "coup d'état is only worth -0.6% on the #SP500, & we're only 0.2% from the all-time high close"):

"1. Chaos/violence banalized
2. Assumption that unrest is transitory (14 days)
3. Georgia wins for Dems mean more fiscal stimulus coming
4. Fed put is solidly in place"

Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer: First priority in new Senate is $2,000 stimulus checks

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) talks with reporters in the Capitol on Jan. 3. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday that one of his first priorities in the 117th Senate will be to pass legislation that would send $2000 stimulus payments.

Why it matters: If Jon Ossoff holds his lead over former Sen. Perdue, Schumer is set to become the next majority leader with the power to steer legislation. The election has not yet been called.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Jan 6, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Georgia's four-year fallout

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not just the presidential election that matters big time.

What it means: The outcome in tonight's Georgia runoff elections will decide the fate of Biden's presidency, from whether he gets his Cabinet nominees to whether progressives get their tax hikes and public spending.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer declares Democratic majority in the Senate

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared on Wednesday that Democrats have gained control of the Senate, calling it a "brand new day" in Washington.

The state of play: The AP projected that Rev. Raphael Warnock has defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R). Democrat Jon Ossoff is currently leading in the race against former Sen. David Perdue (R), but the contest is still too close to call.

