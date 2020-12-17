Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Fed chairman Jerome Powell is (still) here to save financial markets

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Fed chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure financial markets at the Fed's latest policy meeting that even though the economy is improving faster than expected, the housing sector has "fully recovered" and equity markets are hitting all-time highs, the Fed isn't even close to thinking about raising U.S. interest rates.

Why it matters: The bonanza in the stock and housing markets have been buoyed by expectations for the continuation of rock-bottom rates and an avalanche of Fed bond buying.

  • Powell and other central bankers have been warning that the economy faces grave risks from the coronavirus pandemic in the near and medium term.
  • And his words also assured traders, investors and speculators that the party in asset markets can continue.

Details: The lone major change to the Fed's policy statement this month was a promise to continue to buy at least $120 billion of bonds each month "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals."

  • That's great news for stock traders because it means the central bank will continue to push investors out of less risky assets like government bonds and money will keep flowing into riskier investments like equities.

On the other hand: The Fed increased its economic expectations for the economy, raising its real GDP forecast to a contraction of 2.4% in 2020, compared to a decline of 3.7% predicted in September.

  • The Fed also raised its 2021 GDP forecast to 4.2% from 4%.
  • And the central bank now estimates the unemployment rate will fall to 6.7% this year, an improvement from its projection of 7.6% in September.

Driving the news: Stock prices initially edged lower after the release of the statement, but turned higher during Powell's press conference as he doubled and tripled down on the Fed's commitment to keep monetary policy "highly accommodative" for "quite some time."

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

What's next: "There will come a time when the economy does not require increasing amounts of policy accommodation, and when that time comes, and that will be uncertain, and in any case, is some ways off," Powell said during his press conference.

  • "So I can’t give you an exact set of numbers. We, of course, as we approach that point, will be evaluating that."

Powell even weighed in on the debate over whether stock prices had reached unreasonable levels, as many on Wall Street have warned in recent weeks.

The bottom line: Powell argued that while historic market metrics like companies' price-to-earnings ratios were high, "that's maybe not as relevant in a world where we think the 10-year Treasury is going to be lower than it's been historically from a return perspective."

  • "We’re thinking that this could be another long expansion," he said later in his press conference.
  • "What we’re saying is we’re going to keep policy highly accommodated until the expansion is well down the tracks."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Updated 16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed pledges to continue buying bonds until economy makes "substantial" progress

Fed chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged at 0%–0.25% at its latest policy meeting, but changed its statement to include a promise to continue to buy at least $120 billion of bonds each month "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals."

Why it matters: Fed chair Jerome Powell consistently stressed during his press conference that the Fed was nowhere close to reducing its massive bond-buying program, even though its evaluation of the economy had improved and would continue to provide monetary policy support.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The Fed's last word on 2020

Jerome Powell. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell holds his final news conference of the year Wednesday — and Congress may get an earful.

What we’re hearing: Powell is likely to plead with Congress to pass more fiscal support for an economy riven by a global pandemic, and to suggest there are limits to what the Fed can do with monetary policy.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Dec 16, 2020 - Economy & Business

Stock traders may be putting too much faith in Congress

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the year comes to an end, investors find themselves in a similar position to where they were when it started: Watching a feverishly hot stock market hitting new highs and wondering if the rally is too good to be true.

The state of play: While stock traders remain confident the Fed will continue to provide unprecedented monetary policy stimulus, the market may need President-elect Joe Biden and a potentially divided Congress to deliver large fiscal spending packages to keep the rally alive.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

