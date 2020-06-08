19 mins ago - Economy & Business

The stock market's unbalanced rebound

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The Nasdaq hit a new record high on Friday and the S&P 500 and Dow are close to doing the same, but the rally has not been universal, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What it means: "Most stocks are down this year, many by 20% or more. A few fortunate winners have generated big gains, fueling the misperception that losses have been minimal. The result is a market that isn’t as irrationally exuberant as it might appear."

  • "Overall, of the 3,470 stocks in the Wilshire 5000 index that traded between Dec. 31, 2019, and June 2, 73% had negative returns for the year to date."

The big picture: Large cap growth stocks are leading the way, Zweig says.

  • "In the first five months of this year, big growth stocks rose 6.1% while small, low-priced 'value' stocks lost 25.6%. That was the biggest gap in performance between them over any such period since early 1999 and the second widest on record back to 1986, according to AJO, a Philadelphia-based investment firm."

Between the lines: The returns are the latest example of the stock market's increasing consolidation among fewer companies, as the returns of companies like Microsoft and the FAANG stocks have powered overall markets higher.

Dion Rabouin
31 mins ago - Economy & Business

The great economic data crisis

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Economists have long been disparaged for inaccurate predictions, but Friday's jobs report laid bare a new problem for the world's largest economy: questionable data.

Why it matters: Economic data is a crucial element in the movement of asset prices that determine what Americans pay for just about everything.

Kendall Baker
44 mins ago - Sports

The 72 hours that changed the NFL

Photo: @saquon/Twitter

Over the course of 72 hours last week, some of football's brightest stars — with help from a pair of NFL staffers — successfully pressured the league to take a stand against racism and support their right to peacefully protest.

Why it matters: If actions follow words, then Wednesday, Thursday and Friday changed the NFL forever. And if actions don't follow words, a new generation of athletes just proved to the league — and to themselves — that they have the power to demand that they do.

Courtenay BrownStef W. Kight
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

More black police officers, yet the killings persist

Data: 2018 American Community Survey, U.S. Census; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Police reform advocates have pressed for decades for the ranks of law enforcement to better reflect the makeup of their communities — but now the efficacy of those efforts is under fresh scrutiny after George Floyd's killing.

Why it matters: Nationally, over 15% of law enforcement is black — a bigger share than the black U.S. population. But there's no hard evidence that improving diversity alone leads to fewer deadly interactions with the police.

