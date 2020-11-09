Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Stock market roars higher after Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news

A face mask hanging on the fence of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Stocks soared on Monday morning — as the S&P 500 opened up 3.6% higher, while the Dow jumped over 5%, or 1,443 points — after Pfizer announced promising, though early, findings about the effectiveness of its coronavirus vaccine.

The state of play: The vaccine progress is fueling market optimism about a possible return to normal, as the coronavirus pandemic and resultant social-distancing restrictions have held back the U.S. economy.

  • Pre-market trading already pointed to a continuation of last week's election-fueled rally, but stocks really skyrocketed once the Pfizer news hit.
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Between the lines: Companies whose businesses have been crushed by the pandemic saw their share prices jump.

  • AMC, the world's largest movie theater chain, saw its stock jump more than 50% on Monday morning. American Airlines and United both jumped 20%.

The other side: Companies benefiting from the stay-at-home economy sold off. Shares of video-conferencing software Zoom fell 19%.

  • The tech stocks that pushed the market higher in recent months were also lower, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw much more muted gains (1.2%) relative to the S&P and Dow.

Of note: Markets across Europe also shot higher.

  • The STOX 600 rose as much as 4%, putting it on pace for its best day in six months, per Reuters.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
Health

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in 90% of previously uninfected people and did not produce any serious safety concerns.

Why it matters: Should the results bear out, it would potentially a huge breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Tracy
Sports

How the coronavirus pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With the Masters' first-ever November start just three days away, it's a great time to look back on 2020's golf boom.

Why it matters: Golf was a physical and mental safe haven for millions of Americans with cabin fever this year, and even moderate retention of the sport's newcomers could help buoy an entire industry for years to come.

