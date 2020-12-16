Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Congressional leaders move closer to striking stimulus deal

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Congressional leaders are moving closer to striking a compromise on coronavirus relief funding, and could soon announce a roughly $900 billion rescue package with a second round of direct payments as low as $600, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.

The state of play: Negotiations between House and Senate leaders and the White House are ongoing and the details are not yet finalized, but this is the closest Congress has been to reaching a stimulus deal in months.

  • Their goal is to tie a relief package to long-term government funding legislation that must pass by Friday to avert a shutdown.
  • Details of the potential compromise were first reported by Politico.

What we're hearing: The proposal is expected to include nearly all of the provisions included in the $748 billion bill put forth by a bipartisan group of lawmakers earlier this week.

  • It's expected to leave out the most contested aspects — including additional funding for state and local governments and a liability shield for businesses.
  • But unlike the bipartisan bill, the leadership proposal is expected to include stimulus checks — something the White House pushed for in the 11th-hour talks.
  • However, the amount will likely be closer to $600, not the $1,200 checks included in the March CARES package. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who have called for $1,200 checks, suggested last week they would hold up government funding if Congress doesn't pass direct payments.

Behind the scenes: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were locked in negotiations until nearly midnight Wednesday morning.

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin participated on behalf of the White House.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan group releases details of 2-part stimulus package

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) speaks alongside a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A bipartisan group of senators has released the full legislative text for a two-part stimulus plan: a $748 billion package focusing on areas of agreement and a separate $160 billion bill that includes the most controversial provisions — additional funding for state and local government and liability protections.

Why it matters: While many lawmakers see this bill as the most realistic and concrete compromise on coronavirus relief that we've seen in months, House and Senate leadership currently view it as a marker for broader negotiations — not the final vehicle for aid.

Dan PrimackAlayna Treene
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin: GOP leadership will use bipartisan bill as framework for stimulus deal

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Va.). Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The bipartisan group of senators working on an economic stimulus deal have received assurances from Senate GOP leadership that their $748 billion proposal will be used as the framework for a relief package that Congress hopes to pass by the end of the week, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) tells the Axios Re:Cap podcast.

Why it matters: This is the most compromise we've seen from Congress to date in trying to pass a new round of economic stimulus, as the country grapples with its worst-ever surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mitch's heads-ups

Mitch McConnell. Photo: Pool / Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell alerted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Tuesday morning that he would congratulate President-elect Joe Biden for winning the Electoral College vote.

But, but, but: McCarthy is refusing to do the same, and a group of 26 incoming GOP House members sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter asking her to investigate alleged voter fraud.

