Behind the scenes: The Trump administration asked Pelosi to allow a vote on the USMCA as a side agreement to the budget deal, but she refused to put anything in writing, according to 2 sources familiar with the negotiations. Mnuchin told colleagues, however, that Pelosi made a verbal commitment to bringing up USMCA for a vote by October.

Mnuchin's colleagues say that in his telling, Pelosi did not commit to personally voting for the USMCA. But allowing a vote is all the Trump administration wants from the House speaker.

Administration officials who are tracking USMCA say they believe that if the House is allowed a vote, the trade deal would pass.

Yes, but: When we shared with Pelosi’s office our reporting on Mnuchin’s private comments to his colleagues and asked whether Pelosi had given any verbal assurances to the Treasury Secretary, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill told Axios:

"This is absolutely not true. During the course of their negotiations, the Speaker made it very clear to Secretary Mnuchin that the USMCA was a separate matter. The Speaker has stated repeatedly over the course of the last seven months of the House Democratic Majority that Democrats want to be on a path to yes on USMCA, but that Members’ concerns about enforcement, labor, prescription drugs and environment must be addressed. The substance will determine the timing."

When presented with this reporting, a Treasury Department spokesperson referred Axios to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, who is the administration’s point for USMCA negotiations. The Treasury spokesperson's full response did not include a denial of Axios’ reporting on Mnuchin's comments to his colleagues: "The administration continues to work in good faith with Congress to address areas of concern."

The USTR did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: A group of 14 House Democrats sent a letter to Pelosi on Friday urging her to bring a vote by the end of the year on USMCA. As Axios wrote then — though no one should get too carried away by 14 Democratic signatures — the letter indicates there is Democratic support for Pelosi bringing the president's top legislative priority up for a vote.