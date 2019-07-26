14 House Democrats urge Nancy Pelosi to bring vote on USMCA this year

A group of 14 House Democrats sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi today urging her to bring a vote by the end of the year on USMCA, President Trump's renegotiated trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

"It is imperative that we reach a negotiated agreement early in the fall. Canada and Mexico are by far our most important trading partners, and we need to restore certainty in these critical relationships that support millions of American jobs."

Why it matters: While we shouldn't get too carried away by 14 Democratic signatures, this letter indicates there is Democratic support for Pelosi bringing the president's top trade priority up for a vote.