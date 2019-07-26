New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

14 House Democrats urge Nancy Pelosi to bring vote on USMCA this year

Nancy Pelosi at a press conference
Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call

A group of 14 House Democrats sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi today urging her to bring a vote by the end of the year on USMCA, President Trump's renegotiated trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

  • "It is imperative that we reach a negotiated agreement early in the fall. Canada and Mexico are by far our most important trading partners, and we need to restore certainty in these critical relationships that support millions of American jobs."

Why it matters: While we shouldn't get too carried away by 14 Democratic signatures, this letter indicates there is Democratic support for Pelosi bringing the president's top trade priority up for a vote.

Between the lines: For many members of Congress, the USMCA's biggest selling point is that its implementation would stop Trump from withdrawing from NAFTA and potentially blowing up the North American market.

The list:

  1. Colin Allred (D-Texas)
  2. Scott Peters (D-Calif.)
  3. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.)
  4. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.)
  5. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY)
  6. Joe Cunningham (D-SC)
  7. Lizzie Fletcher (D-Texas)
  8. Ben McAdams (D-UT)
  9. Josh Harder (D-Calif.)
  10. J. Luis Correa (D-Calif.)
  11. Sharice L. Davids (D-Kansas)
  12. TJ Cox (D-Calif.)
  13. Susie Lee (D-Nevada)
  14. Greg Stanton (D-Arizona)
