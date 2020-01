Mnnuchin clarified that he only meant his comments as a joke, per the New York Times.

The big picture: Thunberg, who was also in Davos, called out government officials on the issue of climate change earlier in the week, saying, "I wonder what will you tell your children was the reason to fail and leave them facing the climate chaos you knowingly brought them?"

Flashback: President Trump and Thunberg have previously sparred, most notably over Time's decision to name Thunberg as its 2019 Person of the Year.

Trump used a speech at Davos earlier in the week to refer to climate change activists as the "heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers."

Go deeper: