Greta Thunberg: "I wouldn't have wasted my time" meeting with Trump

16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told BBC Radio 4 on Monday that she wouldn't have wasted her time meeting with President Trump at September's UN climate summit in New York.

"Honestly, I don’t think I would have said anything because obviously he’s not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me? ... So I probably wouldn’t have said anything. I wouldn’t have wasted my time."

The big picture: Thunberg's activism received praise and criticism across the globe in 2019, as she was named Time's Person of the Year but also faced Twitter criticism from Trump, who said she needs to "work on her Anger Management problem."

