Driving the news: The UN convened today's summit hoping to get nations to commit to aggressive plans to curb global heat-trapping emissions, which have been rising amid greater energy demand and continued reliance on fossil fuels in growing economies like India.

The bottom line: Thunberg, who is usually not especially emotive when she talks, was uniquely emotional in this speech, notably tearing up and showing anger. "You are failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal," Thunberg said.

"We will not let you get away with this."

Go deeper: