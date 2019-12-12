Trump calls Time's decision to name Greta Thunberg as Person of the Year "so ridiculous"

President Trump called TIME's decision to name 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg as its 2019 Person of the Year "so ridiculous" in a Thursday tweet.

"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

The big picture: Thunberg responded in September to another tweet from the president that mocked her attitude and tactics, saying, "I honestly don’t understand why adults would choose to spend their time mocking and threatening teenagers and children for promoting science, when they could do something good instead."

Go deeper: Greta Thunberg addresses climate deniers' attacks and Trump's tweet