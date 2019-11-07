Steven Menashi, an appeals court nominee up for a confirmation vote on Thursday, aided in an illegal loan forgiveness effort by the Department of Education, according to a memo obtained by the New York Times.

What we know: Menashi helped craft the plan while serving as acting general counsel under Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The effort sought to use private Social Security earnings data to deny debt relief to individuals that had been scammed by for-profit colleges. The strategy was axed by a federal judge who ruled that it violated privacy laws.