House Minority Whip Steve Scalise’s PAC is inviting lobbyists to attend a four-day “Summer Meeting” at Disney World's Polynesian Village in Florida, all but daring donors to swallow their concern about coronavirus and contribute $10,000 to his leadership PAC.

Why it matters: Scalise appears to be the first House lawmakers to host an in-person destination fundraiser since the severity of pandemic became clear. The invite for the “Summer Meeting” for the Scalise Leadership Fund, obtained by Axios, makes no mention of COVID-19.

The House minority whip, who was shot at a baseball practice in 2017 and was in danger of losing his life, is signaling a lack of concern about COVID-19.

Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, seem more comfortable sticking to socially-distant zoom calls to raise money.

The July 31-Aug. 3 PAC event is scheduled for Florida, where COVID-19 cases have been surging.

Scalise's office did not respond to requests for comment.

The big picture: Scalise is not only competing with Democratic leadership PACs and campaign arms to raise money, he’s showing muscle within his own party.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hasn't made a final call on his annual August Jackson Hole gathering for big donors, but may cancel it, according to an aide.

The #2 House Republican is following the lead of President Trump, who hosted 15 donors at his Bedminster club last month, raising $3 million.

Guests had to take a COVID test before the POTUS event.

Trump has testified to Scalise's toughness and marveled at his "guts" for returning to Congress after being shot and thanked him publicly — and numerous times — for his steadfast support during impeachment.

Between the lines: The invite bills two private evening events, a “Hoop Dee Hoo Musical Revue” and final "character breakfast" on Aug. 3.

The mask wars that we saw on Capitol Hill last month are migrating to fundraising arena, where real money, and reputation, are at stake.

Rooms cost an additional $609 per night.

Disney World is planning on a phased reopening, starting on July 11.

The bottom line: Just as Trump is planning on rallies while his opponent avoids them, House Republicans are highlighting their lack of concern about the virus by hosting in-person events.