GOP Sen. Steve Daines wins re-election in Montana, AP projects

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Republican Sen. Steve Daines has defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in Montana's race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.
Why it matters: It's a major loss for Democrats in their efforts to flip the Senate blue. Polls consistently showed Bullock and Daines as neck-and-neck, with Cook Political Report rating the race as a toss up.
The big picture: The race between Daines and Bullock was the most expensive Senate competition in Montana's history, per the Missoula Current.
- Bullock is a moderate Democrat whose bid for his party's presidential nomination floundered earlier this cycle. The governor was elected in 2012 and reaches his term limit this year.
- Daines, however, is a steady Republican vote that sides consistently with President Trump. He was first elected to the Senate in 2014.