GOP Sen. Steve Daines wins re-election in Montana, AP projects

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Sen. Steve Daines has defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in Montana's race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a major loss for Democrats in their efforts to flip the Senate blue. Polls consistently showed Bullock and Daines as neck-and-neck, with Cook Political Report rating the race as a toss up.

The big picture: The race between Daines and Bullock was the most expensive Senate competition in Montana's history, per the Missoula Current.

  • Bullock is a moderate Democrat whose bid for his party's presidential nomination floundered earlier this cycle. The governor was elected in 2012 and reaches his term limit this year.
  • Daines, however, is a steady Republican vote that sides consistently with President Trump. He was first elected to the Senate in 2014.
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Axios
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Trump wins Florida and Texas, race remains too close to call

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

President Trump has won Florida and Texas, the Associated Press projects — the first big battleground states to be called as the race between Trump and Joe Biden appears close in other key contests, potentially delaying a result for days.

The latest: "I’m here to tell you tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election," Biden said early Wednesday morning. Trump tweeted that he'll make a statement too, declaring: "A big WIN!"

Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election DayPregnant women at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures
  3. Sports: NFL steps up coronavirus protocols with new mask requirements
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden, Trump speak out as race remains too close to call

Joe Biden addressed supporters at a drive-in rally in Delaware at 12:40 am ET on Wednesday morning, as the presidential race remained too close to call and ballots remained uncounted in critical swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

What they're saying: Biden said that his campaign believes they are "on track to win this election," but stressed that "it ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted."

