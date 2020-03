Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, announced Monday that he will run for Senate in 2020.

Why it matters: Bullock, a popular moderate in the state, will try to unseat first-term Republican Sen. Steve Daines, as Democrats attempt to gain back control of the Senate in November — which will require them to flip four seats to gain a simple majority.

