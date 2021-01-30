Sign up for our daily briefing

Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

Rep. Stephen Lynch. Photo: Greg Nash/The Hill/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday.

Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated.

What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe.

  • "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added.
  • Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks."
  • It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine.
  • Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines.

  • "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes.
  • "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds.
  • It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick.

Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine short

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
9 hours ago - Health

We're selling the coronavirus vaccine short

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines against disease and death has been remarkable, but too much emphasis on the unknowns about transmission could discourage people from getting vaccinated.

Why it matters: The best vaccine in the world won't stop the pandemic if too few people take it.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: CDC orders mask mandate for planes and public transportation.
  2. Vaccine: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine short — J&J says its one-shot vaccine is 66% effective against moderate to severe COVID — Teachers want the vaccine, but they'll have to wait.
  3. Economy: The state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  4. World: Science helps New Zealand avoid another coronavirus lockdownGermany to impose travel restrictions to curb spread of coronavirus variants.
  5. Sports: Inside ESPN's pandemic-era NBA broadcast.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
5 hours ago - World

Canada curbs travel due to new COVID-19 variants

Passengers wearing face masks are seen at Vancouver International Airport. Photo: Xinhua/Liang Sen via Getty Images

The Canadian government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions on international travel, banning flights to and from Mexico and Caribbean countries starting Sunday through at least April 30.

The state of play: The constraints also make it mandatory for travelers arriving in Canada to quarantine "in a Government of Canada-approved hotel for three nights" and to get tested upon arrival at their own expense.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow