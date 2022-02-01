Sign up for our daily briefing

House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID

Shawna Chen

House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer leaves after a House Democrats Caucus meeting at the Capitol on Oct. 1, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The 82-year-old, who is fully vaccinated and has gotten his booster, said in a statement Tuesday that he is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to work from home this week while he isolates.

What he's saying: "I'm very grateful to the researchers, scientists, and medical experts who worked hard to develop the COVID-19 vaccines and to all the extraordinary public health workers and volunteers in our communities who have tirelessly worked to get shots into arms," Hoyer said.

  • "[I]n order to protect the safety of other Members, staff, employees, and visitors to the Capitol, I will utilize proxy voting," he added.
  • "I look forward to returning to the Capitol once my isolation period is over to continue carrying out the important work of leading House Democrats as we govern responsibly For the People."

The big picture: Hoyer is among many Congress members who have tested positive in recent weeks.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

NFL sued for racial discrimination by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images.

Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination.

Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

A nurse gives a little girl a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while her brother covers his eyes at a vaccination site in Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drugs Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

The big picture: Hospitalizations of younger children have reached their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the last month that several HBCUs received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow