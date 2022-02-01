House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The 82-year-old, who is fully vaccinated and has gotten his booster, said in a statement Tuesday that he is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to work from home this week while he isolates.

What he's saying: "I'm very grateful to the researchers, scientists, and medical experts who worked hard to develop the COVID-19 vaccines and to all the extraordinary public health workers and volunteers in our communities who have tirelessly worked to get shots into arms," Hoyer said.

"[I]n order to protect the safety of other Members, staff, employees, and visitors to the Capitol, I will utilize proxy voting," he added.

"I look forward to returning to the Capitol once my isolation period is over to continue carrying out the important work of leading House Democrats as we govern responsibly For the People."

The big picture: Hoyer is among many Congress members who have tested positive in recent weeks.