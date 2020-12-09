State antitrust lawsuit will target Facebook's freeze-out of competitors

Facebook's past moves cutting off competitors' access to its platform will be one target of the multi-state antitrust lawsuit against Facebook expected to be filed today, according to a person familiar with the case.

Why it matters: State attorneys general are looking to build a case that Facebook has illegally used a monopoly in social networking to elbow out competitors.

Details: The source told Axios that roughly 40 state attorneys general, led by New York, are expected to file suit today. Their claims will focus on at least three key areas:

After allowing open access to its platform, Facebook began blocking access to sites that the company viewed as competitive threats.

Facebook's acquired other companies, including WhatsApp and Instagram, in order to neutralize their competitive threats.

Facebook's position as an unlawful monopoly led to a reduction in privacy for users who have no other options.

What's next: More details on the lawsuit from the states, as well as a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission, are expected today.