Amazon warehouse workers on Staten Island vote to unionize

Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted to form a union on Friday.

Why it matters: This marks a landmark moment for organized labor and the e-commerce behemoth Amazon, which has resisted unionization efforts in its U.S. operations.

The final tally was 2,654 in favor of unionization vs. 2,131 opposed. There were 4,785 votes cast, out of 8,325 possible voters.

Labor advocates, including the National Labor Relations Board, have for years accused Amazon of unfair labor practices.

The union, called the Amazon Labor Union, was started by Christian Smalls, a fired Amazon worker.

What they're saying: Smalls said in a tweet, "@amazon wanted to make me the face of the whole unionizing efforts against them…. welp there you go! ... CONGRATULATIONS .... We worked had fun and made History."

said in a statement Friday that it was "disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees." "We’re evaluating our options, including filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB that we and others (including the National Retail Federation and U.S. Chamber of Commerce) witnessed in this election," the company added.

The big picture: Amazon workers in Bessemer, Ala., voted against forming a union last year.

That election was thrown out by the NLRB after it determined Amazon had "interfered with the employees’ exercise of a free and reasoned choice," and an ongoing do-over vote — where turnout was lower than in the prior vote — is currently too close to call.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a statement from Amazon.