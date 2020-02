Fred Guttenberg, a gun control activist whose daughter died during the 2018 Parkland school mass shooting, was ejected from the gallery during President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday.

The big picture: Guttenberg tweeted his thanks to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for inviting him to the Capitol as his guest before the address began. He was removed by security after yelling "What about my daughter!" as Trump spoke about protecting the Second Amendment, per Newsweek.

Go deeper: