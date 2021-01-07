Get the latest market trends in your inbox

State capitols go on high alert

Trump supporters march around the Michigan State Capitol Building in protest. Photo: Matthew Hatcher via Getty Images

Statehouses have beefed up security, closed to the public and asked state employees to work from home, multiple state officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Unrest broke out in several state capitals on Wednesday, but even places with peaceful protests have been forced to take extra precaution in the waning days of Trump's presidency.

  • New Mexico, Oregon and California saw some of the most aggressive actions from protestors on Wednesday. New Mexico's lawmakers were forced to evacuate and meet virtually, 11 Sacramento protestors were arrested and an unlawful assembly was declared in Salem.
  • On Thursday, the Michigan State House had to be evacuated for two hours because of a bomb threat.

Driving the news: States are continuing to take security precautions after Wednesday's multi-state disorder. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu canceled his in-person swearing in ceremony originally scheduled Thursday, in part because of protests.

  • Arizona state employees were told to work remotely Thursday, and despite peaceful protests so far, fences have been erected at the capitol building.
  • New Mexico's state capitol was closed to the public Thursday, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.
  • Minnesota and Maryland Statehouses are among many beefing up security, according to state officials.

Between the lines: For some states, increased security measures are not new given the pandemic and ongoing unrest over police killings and coronavirus-related orders in the past year.

  • The state capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, for example, has been fenced off since last May, and work at the capitol has already been largely remote, according to Axios Minneapolis reporter Torey Van Oot.

Orion Rummler
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol secured hours after mob breach

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. Capitol was secured hours after a mob supporting President Trump violently breached the building, causing a lockdown and evacuation of lawmakers, staff and reporters.

Where it stands: The Senate and House have reconvened to finish certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Shawna Chen
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

National Guard, state and federal police deployed as mob breaches U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump supporters breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Certification. Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty

The National Guard joined state and federal law enforcement on Wednesday afternoon in attempting to curtail a pro-Trump protest that turned violent as rioters breached the U.S. Capitol and Senate chambers during the Electoral College vote count.

Driving the news: Vice President Mike Pence encouraged the Pentagon mid-afternoon to rapidly deploy the National Guard to the Capitol, sources briefed tell Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol Hill breach

A mob of Trump supporters inside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Several lawmakers have vowed to investigate law enforcement's response to Wednesday's violent U.S. Capitol breach by a mob supporting President Trump.

Why it matters: The rally in D.C. was announced weeks ago and widely promoted, including by President Trump via social media in posts lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and his predecessors said inflamed the situation.

