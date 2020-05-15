48 mins ago - Health

Where coronavirus hospitalizations are falling

Data: COVID Tracking Project, Harvard Global Health Institute; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus hospitalizations have declined in many states — another indication that social distancing has been effective at curbing the virus' spread.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations are an important metric to watch to gauge the severity of the outbreak, especially because testing shortfalls have skewed some other measurements. Those numbers aren't falling everywhere, and any approach to reopening needs to be carefully managed to prevent them from spiking yet again.

Between the lines: Hospitals need to report this data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention daily, but we still don't have real-time numbers, due in part to the failures of the country's electronic health data infrastructure.

What the data show: Among the 40 states that have consistently provided data, COVID-19 hospitalizations are taking up a smaller percentage of all occupied hospital beds in many states, including hotspots like Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.

  • No more than 25% of hospital beds in any state are occupied by coronavirus patients.

Yes, but: Hospitalization rates aren't dropping, and in some cases are rising, in several states, including Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico and Virginia.

What's next: Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of infection, because it takes a while for people to feel sick and seek intensive care — so the coming weeks will provide a clearer picture of whether some states and hospitals are getting hammered again.

Even in states like Vermont — where there have been very few hospitalizations and aggressive social distancing protocols — health care officials are treading carefully with reopening businesses and restarting elective medical procedures.

  • "Mitigation bought us time we really needed," said Stephen Leffler, an ER doctor and president of the University of Vermont Medical Center, which has two of the state's five current COVID-19 inpatients. "Now we're planning for the next phase, which is for COVID to be part of the new normal."

High-risk states are seeing fewer new coronavirus cases

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's health ministry added 844 and nearly 14,000 cases to its official tally on Thursday. The ministry noted that most of those infections and fatalities did not happen in the last 24 hours and were delayed from the official count due to investigations.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and killed over 301,000 as of Thursday. More than 1.5 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (pver 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

Updated 11 hours ago - Health

Gov. Cuomo: New York regions meet criteria to reopen Friday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo at New York Medical College of Touro College & University System on May 7. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Large sections of central and northern New York state are "poised to reopen tomorrow" in the first phase of the state's easing of coronavirus restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a Thursday press briefing.

Why it matters: As other states prepare to reopen, New York — the original epicenter of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. — can set a positive example if infection rates remain low.

15 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The CDC posted six new one-page tools on Thursday that advise businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, camps, child care centers and mass transit systems on how to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: More than 85,500 people have died from the virus and over 1.4 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 246,o00 Americans have recovered and more than 10.3 million tests have been conducted as of Thursday.

Updated 11 hours ago - Health