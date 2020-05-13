2 hours ago - Health

High-risk states are seeing fewer new coronavirus cases

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The first stages of reopening haven’t produced a surge in coronavirus cases in most states — at least, not yet.

Yes, but: The reopening process is still in its early stages, so a second wave of infections still remains distinctly possible.

Between the lines: Our chart compares each state's seven-day average of new cases from Monday, and the seven-day average from a week prior, May 4.

  • Comparing the averages of two weeks helps smooth out a lot of the noise in how states sometimes inconsistently conduct and report tests.
  • The latest average captures the first full week in which some states began to ease some of their lockdown measures.

Some of the states that skeptics were most worried about, including Florida and Georgia, haven’t seen the rise in total cases that some experts feared.

  • Florida’s new cases have actually declined by 14% compared to the previous week, and Georgia’s fell by 12%.
  • Nevada leads the pack with a 44% reduction, while several hard-hit states that embraced aggressive lockdowns to help contain early outbreaks — Michigan, New York and New Jersey — all saw reductions of at least 30%.

The other side: Cases are still increasing in other parts of the country. The most worrisome is South Dakota, which saw a startling 123% increase, likely the result of outbreaks in the meat processing industry.

  • Total cases are an imperfect measure, in isolation, of an outbreak’s severity, because that count is limited by the amount of testing in each state, as well as differences in reporting.
  • But they're still an important part of the puzzle. Federal guidelines call for a steady decline in new cases for any reopening process to proceed.

The bottom line: None of this means any state is in the clear — as more businesses open and more people venture back out into the world, the risk of a second wave grows. But it’s an encouraging early sign.

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 26 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 119, with more than 10,960 infections confirmed Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 291,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 232,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

As NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned during Senate testimony Tuesday that "consequences could be really serious" for states and cities that reopen without meeting federal guidelines, the U.S. novel coronavirus death toll continued to climb.

By the numbers: The virus has killed more than 82,300 people in the U.S. and over 1.3 million have tested positive for the virus. More than 230,200 have recovered and over 9.6 million tests have been conducted as of Tuesday night.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health

Wuhan orders all residents be tested for coronavirus

Couples dance in a park next to the Yangtze River in Wuhan, China on May 12. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Wuhan — the original epicenter of the coronavirus — has ordered all residents be tested for COVID-19 within 10 days following six new infections reported over the weekend, China state media announced Tuesday.

The state of play: The city's first confirmed COVID-19 case since early April was seen in an 89-year-old man on Saturday, the New York Times writes, and five asymptomatic cases were reported Monday.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow15 hours ago - Health