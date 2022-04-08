Starbucks workers vote to unionize six stores in New York

Employees at six Starbucks coffee shops in upstate New York voted to unionize on Thursday and Friday.

Why it matters: The move brings the number of Starbucks locations to have voted for unionization to 16 total nationwide, out of the coffee giant's 9,000 U.S. stores, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Three Starbucks stores in Ithica, two in Rochester, and one in Buffalo all voted to unionize this week, Starbucks Workers United announced on Twitter.

"Ithaca, NY is the FIRST fully unionized Starbucks city!!!" the group said on Friday afternoon.

Five of the newly unionized stores were significantly in favor of the move, however, the margin at one Rochester stores was tight, resulting in 13-11 vote in favor.

The big picture: One store in Newport News, Virginia and another in Chicago, Ill. also announced their intent to unionize in the wake of the successful unionization efforts at other Starbucks stores.