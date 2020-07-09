Starbucks mandates that customers wear face masks

Starbucks announced Thursday that it will require customers to wear face coverings in all company-owned stores across the U.S. starting July 15.

The big picture: "...many retail workers have reluctantly turned into de facto enforcers of public health guidelines, confronting customers who refuse to wear masks or to maintain a wide distance from others," the New York Times reported in May.

Between the lines: Starbucks did not specify in its Thursday release how the new rule on face coverings would be enforced.

What they're saying: Customers who visit stores without face coverings — in areas without a "local government mandate" — can order at the drive-thru, use curbside pickup or place delivery orders, the company said.

