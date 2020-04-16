Starbucks enters “monitor and adapt” phase of coronavirus response
Starbucks will be entering a "monitor and adapt" phase of the coronavirus starting in China, CEO Kevin Johnson announced in a letter on Thursday.
Why it matters: Businesses around the world and U.S. have had to adjust to a new normal as the pandemic continues to take its toll. They've been forced to restructure their businesses to best serve customers while ensuring their employees remain protected.
What they're saying: The thousands of Starbucks stores around the world will continue to be drive-thru only and allow customers to place contactless orders through the mobile app.
- "As we have experienced in China, we are now transitioning to a new phase that can best be described as “monitor and adapt.” This means every community will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and people and businesses in that community will begin to adapt. Gradually, more schools and businesses will open."
- "While flexible store formats, digital leadership, and innovative data tools help, the decision of how to operate a store, and when to make changes, is a human one. While dozens of factors help inform the decisions, our field leaders look at four factors: the local status of the public health crisis, guidance from health and government officials, community sentiment and store operational readiness."
Read the letter:
