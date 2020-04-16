Starbucks enters “monitor and adapt” phase of coronavirus response

Starbucks will be entering a "monitor and adapt" phase of the coronavirus starting in China, CEO Kevin Johnson announced in a letter on Thursday.

Why it matters: Businesses around the world and U.S. have had to adjust to a new normal as the pandemic continues to take its toll. They've been forced to restructure their businesses to best serve customers while ensuring their employees remain protected.

What they're saying: The thousands of Starbucks stores around the world will continue to be drive-thru only and allow customers to place contactless orders through the mobile app.

"As we have experienced in China, we are now transitioning to a new phase that can best be described as “monitor and adapt.” This means every community will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and people and businesses in that community will begin to adapt. Gradually, more schools and businesses will open."

"While flexible store formats, digital leadership, and innovative data tools help, the decision of how to operate a store, and when to make changes, is a human one. While dozens of factors help inform the decisions, our field leaders look at four factors: the local status of the public health crisis, guidance from health and government officials, community sentiment and store operational readiness."

Read the letter:

