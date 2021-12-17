Sign up for our daily briefing

Game studio backtracks on NFTs after backlash

Screenshot: GSC Game World

The developers of upcoming first-person shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 said on Twitter last night that they are canceling "anything NFT-related" for their game.

Why it matters: It was the first prominent NFT backtrack from a gaming company.

Catch up quick: On Wednesday, Ukrainian development studio GSC Game World boasted in a press release of being "the first AAA game to allow the community to own a piece of the action." It would offer this through the implementation of NFTs.

  • Its initial plan: sell NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, that would grant the owner the opportunity to have their face put on a character in the game.
  • Backlash ensued online, from players and observers objecting to NFTs (critics of NFTs in the traditional gaming community decry them as wasteful scams, say they don’t improve games and drive speculation untethered to real value).
  • On Thursday afternoon, GSC issued a lengthy statement saying the NFT efforts around S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 would help fund the game and wouldn’t affect gameplay.
  • But within hours, GSC deleted that statement and tweeted a new one, canceling its NFT plans. That tweet has been "liked" more than 112,000 times.

Between the lines: The NFT gaming sector has seen more than $2 billion in investment this year, largely given to startups and upstarts looking to build a presence in the gaming industry.

  • That has spurred establishment players to also tease or roll out NFT gaming plans, arguing that they’ll usher in a new age of players profiting from the games they play.
  • Most of those big players are publicly traded mega-publishers, some of which are balancing internal backlash with presumed shareholder enthusiasm.
  • GSC has been around since the 1990s but is a smaller video game company and is self-publishing S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. In its reversal, GSC indicated it was reacting to fan pressure: "We hear you," the studio wrote. "If you care, we care too."

What’s next: GSC’s about-face may influence other midsize game companies’ decisions to explore NFTs, as they weigh backlash against potential profit.

  • Also relevant is larger publisher Ubisoft’s ongoing roll-out of free, cosmetic-only NFTs for its Ghost Recon Breakpoint game.
  • Those NFTs have been snatched up by players but are attracting only rock-bottom offers on crypto marketplaces. It's early, but that suggests an initial lack of demand — at least for NFTs that aren’t tied to any in-game play-to-earn system.

Shawna Chen
55 mins ago - Health

New York reports highest daily COVID record of pandemic

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at a street-side testing booth in New York on Dec. 17. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

New York reported 21,027 COVID cases on Friday, surpassing the previous single-day record from January as Omicron reaches across the state.

Why it matters: With the new variant appearing to spread more easily than previous COVID strains, the surge will likely be replicated around the country, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison

Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Capitol rioter from Florida who admitted to assaulting police with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher on Jan. 6. has been sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison.

Why it matters: The sentence handed down to 54-year-old Robert Palmer is the longest given for any Capitol riot defendant so far.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point — White House unveils "test to stay" strategy to keep kids in school — Biden warns of "winter of severe illness" for unvaccinated Americans — How the little-known B and T cells can protect against variants.
  2. Vaccines: Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron — CDC committee recommends saying mRNA vaccines "preferred" over J&J shots — Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays.
  3. States: New York City braces for another coronavirus surge — COVID's grip tightens on sports world — Colorado governor says "medical emergency" is over.
  4. World: U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January — Vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
