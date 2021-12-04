In her first major interview since the official announcement, Stacey Abrams' campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo quashed speculation that the Georgia Democrat would interrupt a theoretical gubernatorial term to run for president in 2024.

Why it matters: Abrams' name has come up repeatedly as a top 2024 Democratic contender given President Joe Biden's age and Vice President Kamala Harris's low favorability rating.

What she's saying: Groh-Wargo, who also ran Abrams' 2018 campaign told Axios, "Part of her being strategic is [Stacey] knows what she wants to do, and she does it, and she carries it through. I can't stop speculation, but I can tell you unequivocally she wants to be governor and will serve a full term."

Groh-Wargo has served since 2018 as CEO of Fair Fight Action, a national organization focused on voting access and policy advocacy, which Abrams founded after her last race.

Catch up quick: More than three years after narrowly losing the Georgia governorship to Brian Kemp in 2018, Abrams announced last week she is running for a second time.

Since her last bid, Abrams’ has been floated as a possible presidential, vice presidential and Senate candidate.

