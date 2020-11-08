Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Stacey Abrams: Harris breaking VP barriers shows "face of leadership does change"

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams told CNN on Sunday that seeing Sen. Kamala Harris elected as the country's first woman, Black American and Indian American vice president "signals that the face of leadership does change."

The state of play: Democrats have lauded Abram's effort to boost voter turnout as a driving force behind Biden outperforming Trump in Georgia, per the Washington Post. She has been credited with registering roughly 800,000 new voters in Georgia through Fair Fight Action, an organization she founded after losing a contested 2018 gubernatorial race.

What she's saying: "It is a privilege in this nation to be able to see yourself reflected in the face of leadership," she told CNN's Jake Tapper.

  • "And for both the African American community and the Indian American community, and for women of color writ large, Kamala Harris' election signals that the face of leadership does change. That we do have a role to play beyond being supporters and advocates and agitants, that we can be the leaders of this country."

The big picture: When asked what Democrats need to work on to attract more minority voters — particularly Latinos in states like Florida — Abrams stressed "consistent engagement" with minority communities and said that Democrats had been doing that work "from the very beginning."

What to watch: No winner has been declared in either of Georgia's two Senate races. Control of the Senate now hinges on two runoff elections in January.

Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone" Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Maria Arias
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

George W. Bush congratulates Biden on election victory

Photo: Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement on Sunday congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory.

Why it matters: Every living president has now congratulated Biden and acknowledged the outcome of the election, even as President Trump refuses to concede and continues to lodge unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
2 hours ago - World

Trump administration plans "flood" of sanctions on Iran by Jan. 20

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Patrick Semansky/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration, in coordination with Israel and several Gulf states, is pushing a plan to slap a long string of new sanctions on Iran in the 10 weeks left until Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, two Israeli sources briefed on the effort told me.

Driving the news: The Trump administration’s envoy for Iran Elliott Abrams arrived in Israel on Sunday and met Prime Minister Netanyahu and National Security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat to discuss the sanctions plan.

