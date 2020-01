Stacey Abrams announced plans on Tuesday to release a new book in June based on her gubernatorial run and addressing voting rights, AP reports.

Why it matters: Since losing the hotly contested Georgia governor's race in 2018, Abrams has become a rising star in the Democratic Party. She’s been mentioned as a possible vice presidential pick in the 2020 election, and has made voting rights a signature issue, eliciting support from 2020 presidential candidates.