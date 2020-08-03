13 members of St. Louis Cardinals test positive for coronavirus

Seven players and six staff members from the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, prompting the MLB to postpone the team's upcoming four-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Why it matters: Seven consecutive Cardinals games have now been canceled after St. Louis became the second team to report a significant coronavirus outbreak, just two weeks into the season.

The state of play: The team has been in quarantine in Milwaukee since Thursday, when the first cases were reported. The Cardinals' "tentative plan" is to resume its regular schedule against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis on Friday.

The big picture: The Miami Marlins have had 20 people, including 18 players, test positive since last Sunday, forcing a pause on their season. Unlike the NBA, the MLB opted not to use a "bubble" strategy to restrict contact between players and the outside world.

