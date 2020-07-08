2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Spotify and Omnicom strike $20 million podcast advertising deal

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Spotify and Omnicom Media Group, one of the world's largest global ad agencies, announced Wednesday a deal that will see Omnicom spend $20 million on podcast ads in the second half of this year.

Why it matters: Most podcasts are typically bought and sold on a per-show or per-episode basis. A big agency's commitment to spending lots of money on podcast ads upfront, like they do with television, is a signal that the industry is growing.

  • As a part of the deal, clients of Omnicom's ad-buying agencies — Hearts & Science, OMD and PHD — will have "first-mover access" to exclusive Spotify podcast content.
  • The deal also includes the development of joint research and best practices around podcast ad targeting, performance reporting, and measurement solutions.

The big picture: The announcement comes on the heels of several major content deals brokered by Spotify over the past few weeks, which speak to the music streamer's commitment to growing its podcast business.

  • At the same time, Spotify's music and radio rivals are also trying to strike deals to expand their reach into podcasts.
  • SiriusXM is nearing a deal to buy podcast company Stitcher from E.W. Scripps for around $300 million, per the Wall Street Journal. Two weeks ago, it acquired the popular podcasting platform Simplecast — and it already owns podcast ad company AdsWizz, which it acquired through its purchase of Pandora in 2018.
  • Amazon has also shown interest in expanding its podcast offerings and advertising business.

Be smart: Scripps bought Stitcher just four years ago for just $4.5 million, speaking to the enormous growth potential ahead for the industry.

Orion Rummler
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harvard and MIT sue Trump administration over rule barring foreign students from online classes

A Harvard Law School graduate on campus before attending an online graduation ceremony on May 28. Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Harvard and MIT on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to block federal guidance that would largely bar foreign college students from taking classes if their universities move classes entirely online in the fall.

The big picture: Colleges, which often rely heavily on tuition from international students, face a unique challenge to safely get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic. Some elite institutions, like Harvard, have already made the decision to go virtual.

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 11,856,991 — Total deaths: 544,871 — Total recoveries — 6,473,170Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,996,333 — Total deaths: 131,481 — Total recoveries: 936,476 — Total tested: 36,878,106Map.
  3. Public health: Deaths are rising in hotspots — Déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles.
  4. Travel: How the pandemic changed mobility habits, by state.
  5. 🎧Podcast: A misinformation "infodemic" is here.
Sara Fischer
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook auditors say it's failing on civil rights

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The findings from a new civil rights audit commissioned and released by Facebook show that the tech giant repeatedly failed to address issues of hatred, bigotry and manipulation on its platform.

Why it matters: The report comes as Facebook confronts a growing advertiser boycott and criticism for prioritizing freedom of speech over limiting misinformation and protecting users targeted by hate speech.

