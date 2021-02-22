Spotify debuts new tools for creators to make interactive podcasts

Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Spotify on Monday announced a slew of new tools to help podcast creators on its platform develop more interactive shows.
Why it matters: Spotify believes podcasts will help drive long-term user attention and growth for the company, which today is still primarily used to stream music.
Details: Spotify's new podcast partnerships and tools are designed to make it easier for people to produce more engaging podcasts.
- The company is partnering with WordPress to turn written content directly into podcasts via its podcast creator platform Anchor.
- In the coming months, Anchor will enable more creators to add videos to their podcasts. This functionality is currently available to music artists.
- Spotify is also launching interactivity tools like polls and Q&A features for podcasters using Anchor.
The company also announced that it will be launching a new "hi-fi" (high fidelity) subscription option later this year for users who want to experience the highest-quality audio available, especially for music.
What's next: Moving forward, Spotify says it's building and scaling a new podcast discovery experience that can craft podcast recommendation lists based on a listener's taste in music.
Go deeper: Spotify has tripled number of podcasts in past year to 2.2 million