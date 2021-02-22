Sign up for our daily briefing

Spotify debuts new tools for creators to make interactive podcasts

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Spotify on Monday announced a slew of new tools to help podcast creators on its platform develop more interactive shows.

Why it matters: Spotify believes podcasts will help drive long-term user attention and growth for the company, which today is still primarily used to stream music.

Details: Spotify's new podcast partnerships and tools are designed to make it easier for people to produce more engaging podcasts.

  1. The company is partnering with WordPress to turn written content directly into podcasts via its podcast creator platform Anchor.
  2. In the coming months, Anchor will enable more creators to add videos to their podcasts. This functionality is currently available to music artists.
  3. Spotify is also launching interactivity tools like polls and Q&A features for podcasters using Anchor.

The company also announced that it will be launching a new "hi-fi" (high fidelity) subscription option later this year for users who want to experience the highest-quality audio available, especially for music.

What's next: Moving forward, Spotify says it's building and scaling a new podcast discovery experience that can craft podcast recommendation lists based on a listener's taste in music.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: Americans wearing masks in 2022 is "possible," Fauci says.
  2. Vaccine: Federal government to open mass vaccination site in Tampa.
  3. Economics: Small businesses say even second round of PPP loans not enoughU.S. growth expectations are going through the roof.
  4. Local: Denver breaks from Colorado's vaccine plan Twin Cities and some Midwest metros fare better economically than rest of U.S.
  5. World: Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to fully reopen England's economy by June.
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - Health

Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to fully reopen England's economy by June 21

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a four-step roadmap on Monday to "remove all legal limits on social contacts" in England by no earlier than June 21, assuming certain tests are met.

Why it matters: The U.K. has the worst coronavirus death toll in Europe and saw its economy contract by 9.9% in 2020 — the biggest drop in output in more than 300 years.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Garland: U.S. "facing more dangerous period" than aftermath of OKC bombing

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland sounded the alarm on the threat of domestic terrorism at his confirmation hearing Monday, saying the U.S. is "facing a more dangerous period" than after the Oklahoma City bombing.

The big picture: Garland drew a line between the bombing — for which he supervised the prosecution during a stint at the Justice Department — to a recent "enormous rise in hate crimes." He compared the effort to curb the violence with the "battles of the original Justice Department against the Ku Klux Klan."

